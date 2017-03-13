Lucy and Ethel. Laverne and Shirley. Thelma and Louise. Mary-Kate and Ashley. Cher and Dione. Beyoncé and Kelly. Venus and Serena. Paris and Nicole. Tina and Amy. Abbi and Ilana. Rihanna and Melissa.

These are all sacred female duos bonded by love, friendship, sometimes actual sisterhood and sometimes a fondness for knocking back entire bottles of vodka. (We're looking at you Paris and Nicole.)

Every few years, naturally, another female duo is added to this list. According to W magazine, our most recent iconic female duo is Kendall and Bella, as in models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and maybe, interchangeably, some of their friends too. But when the magazine took to Twitter to make this announcement, writing, "Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and company are the new Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie," Twitter had a fucking fit.

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and company are the new Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. https://t.co/1zjGrIhQHn

"Paris and Nicole were far more iconic!" Twitter screamed.

@wmag Dude, Paris and Nicole were freaking iconic! The others wannabes can't relate! https://t.co/p0LsjICqkT

They could never.

@wmag they could never https://t.co/EUgcBePvcE

Kendall and Bella?

@wmag they could neverrrr https://t.co/e2xf2j9mMr

There were barely enough memes and gifs to express their anger.

Paris and Nicole deserve better.

Of course this isn't the first time these models have experienced such Twitter vitriol before. Last year, Vogue U.K. tweeted out the question: "Who said that Kendall and Gigi are not 'true supermodels'?" and thousands rushed to reply: "Everyone."

So the real moral of this story is that when it comes to iconic female duos and friendships, according to Twitter, Kendall and Bella just don't measure up.