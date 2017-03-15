You may know him as Thad (and later Chad) on TV Land's hit series Younger. Or perhaps you recognize him as Prince William from the Hallmark Channel film William & Catherine: A Royal Romance. Or, as of last Thursday, you may recognize him as Trevor on NBC's new Blacklist: Redemption.

Point being, Dan Amboyer might be a relative newcomer, but his resume — which also includes a guest stint on Inside Amy Schumer and a small role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — is no short read.

"Yes, I am a professional sexer," Amboyer says when asked to describe his latest role as an escort on the the Blacklist spin-off starring Famke Janssen (whom he describes as "a tall drink of hot lady"). Though he promises we'll be seeing a lot of flesh, there is a small — or perhaps large, who's to say? — caveat: "They have the modesty pouch for my goodies so you're not gonna see that."

B , check out our interview with Amboyer, where he talks everything from his first experience with a modesty pouch (spoiler: it involves Vince Vaughn) to what Hilary Duff smells like, to his celebrity doppelgangers — which do not, shockingly, include Alexander Skars d).