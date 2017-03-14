Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has seen a renewed vocal role in politics since President Donald Trump launched his campaign.

Duke aligned himself with Trump back in August when he told NPR he believed he and the then-nominee shared the same voters, adding that he was "100%" behind Trump's agenda for the White House.

"As a United States senator, nobody will be more supportive of his legislative agenda, his Supreme Court agenda, than I will," Duke said, alluding to his own 2016 Senate run.

In November, KKK newspaper the Crusader Trump on its front page under the headline "Make America Great Again."

"America was great not because of what our forefathers did — but because of who our forefathers were," Thomas Robb, head of the KKK, wrote. "America was founded as a White Christian Republic. And as a White Christian Republic it became great."

Since Trump's election win, Duke has continued to sound off on political figures, igniting both concern and confusion.

Here's a running list of who else he's endorsed since

Keith Ellison

Duke made a puzzling interjection into the race for Democratic National Committee chair when he announced who he was rooting for on Twitter.

"Keith Ellison, Sally Boynton Brown or Jehmu Greene would all be excellent choices — I really like Keith though," he wrote. "I mean, at least he knows."

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) speaks in front of the U.S. Capitol at a press conference about Trump's travel ban. Source: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Duke wasn't exactly clear about what Ellison allegedly "knows," though right-wing outlet Heat Street speculated it had to do with accusations that Ellison had defended anti-Semites.

Ellison rejected these accusations, writing in a post for Medium, "I have always lived a politics defined by respecting differences, rejecting all forms of racism and anti-Semitism. A politics based on inclusion, and diverse communities organizing together for economic justice for everyone."

Steve King

Duke gave Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King a glowing endorsement on Sunday, following King's tweet urging, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."

King made the statement in support of right-wing Dutch politician Geert Wilders,

"GOD BLESS STEVE KING!!" Duke subsequently tweeted.

'Newsmax' interviewed King in September. Source: Charlie Neibergall/AP

King stood by his comment in a later interview with CNN, maintaining, "I meant exactly what I said. ... You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else's babies. You've got to keep your birth rate up, and that you need to teach your children your values."

As it turns out, it's far from the first time King has expressed such racist sentiments. During the Republican National Convention, King claimed white people have contributed to civilization more than "any other sub-group." There have been other times he's referred to immigration as "cultural suicide" and suggested the Mexican population is mostly comprised of drug mules — which perhaps makes it altogether unsurprising that the likes of Duke would endorse him.