Although the live-action version of the classic fairy tale Beauty and the Beast doesn't hit theaters until March 17, the good folks at Disney have already released the movie's soundtrack. You can stream the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal right now. Download the film's music via iTunes here.

On March 5, Disney released the visual for Ariana Grande and John Legend's cover of the Beauty and the Beast theme song. You can watch the video below.

The album for the Emma Watson-starring film also features songs from Céline Dion and Josh Groban. The deluxe edition is two volumes and features 52 tracks, including selections from the film's Alan Menken-composed score.

You can view the partial track list for the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack b

1. How Does a Moment Last Forever — Céline Dion

2. Beauty and the Beast — Ariana Grande & John Legend

3. Evermore — Josh Groban

4. Overture — Alan Menken

5. Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 1 — Alan Menken

6. Aria — Audra McDonald

7. Main Title: Prologue, Pt. 2 — Alan Menken

8. Belle — Emma Watson, Luke Evans & Ensemble

9. Kevin Kline — How Does a Moment Last Forever (Music Box)

10. Belle (Reprise) — Emma Watson

11. Gaston — Josh Gad, Luke Evans & Ensemble

12. Be Our Guest — Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw & Ian McKellen

13. Days In the Sun — Adam Mitchell, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Audra McDonald & Clive Rowe

14. Something There — Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Nathan Mack & Gugu Mbatha-Raw

15. How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre) — Emma Watson

16. Beauty and the Beast — Emma Thompson

17. Evermore — Dan Stevens

18. The Mob Song — Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ensemble, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Mack, Gugu Mbatha-Raw & Ewan McGregor 19. Beauty and the Beast (Finale) — Audra McDonald, Emma Thompson & Ensemble

