The French government has issued a terror warning following a Thursday shooting at a secondary school in Grasse, France.

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, which took place at the Alexis de Tocqueville A-level college, the Telegraph reported. Police responded at the school and arrested a man.

A police alert on a cell phone in Paris Source: Uncredited/AP

The same day in France, a letter bomb exploded at the International Monetary Fund office in Paris, injuring one employee.

This story is breaking and will be updated.