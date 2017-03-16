Just before President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, Mic reached out to Facebook users and asked for their hopes and fears on the eve of Trump's presidency.

The results poured in. People shared everything from their hopes for a surging economy for small business owners to their fears that Trump's behavior would land the U.S. in a military conflict.

A month into Trump's presidency, Mic reached out again. We asked the same people to reflect on their feelings from before the inauguration.

Here's what they had to say:

Blaine Lashley, 25, Texas

John-Clayton Kropac, 25, Florida

Brandon Davis, 18, Virginia

Elizabeth Reyes, 27, Connecticut

Joe Rodriguez, 29, California

Joanna Russell, 29, New Hampshire

Dillon Bradley, 20, West Virginia

Anissa Zibo, New York