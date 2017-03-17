Even after the week President Donald Trump had — his Obamacare repeal received a devastating score Monday, his revised Muslim travel ban was blocked by two federal judges on Wednesday and his wiretapping allegations against former President Barack Obama were destroyed Thursday — anti-Trump protesters are set to hit the streets around country.

This weekend, there will be a handful of large demonstrations in response Trump's latest attempt at a Muslim travel ban and his stance on transgender rights, health care and housing. If you're looking for a major protest, Mic has rounded up a list of the nation's largest. But our list is by no means exhaustive.

Take a look below.

New York City

Protect Trans Rights

Friday, March 17, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Washington Square Park

"The Trump administration has recently withdrawn the rights for transgender students to use the bathroom they identify with. This is more than just the bathrooms people are allowed to use, but it is an act of transphobia and hate. We will not be silenced. Our rights will not be silenced. We need to speak up for trans rights."

No Ban Human Banner Action

Friday, March 17, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Pavilion at Nelson A Rockefeller Park

"Muslim Ban 2.0 is just as discriminatory as the first Muslim Ban. NYC, we want to invite you to take part in a creative action where we will form a human banner that reads #NOBAN"

Washington, D.C.

More for Housing Now Rally

Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Foundry United Methodist Church

"This joint rally will shed light on the District's affordable housing crisis and the need to end chronic homelessness. ... Let's make sure District officials know that you care about ending homelessness and ensuring that everyone has quality housing that is affordable to them."

Los Angeles

Senator Feinstein: Make Time for Town Halls Protest

Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Las Palmas Avenue at W 1st Street

"Senator [Dianne] Feinstein's constituents in L.A. and [San Francisco] have called and appeared at her offices to request town halls, and she has refused. But she has time to do fundraising. We demand that Senator Feinstein: Hold regular public town halls. Say no to all of Trump's cabinet picks. Say no to Gorsuch for the SCOTUS. Resist the Trump agenda or retire."

Know of other protests in San Francisco, Chicago or Atlanta? Send tips to aaron@mic.com.