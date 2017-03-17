Anyone who's seen a performer live knows they'll be able to purchase some swag with their favorite lyrics on it. But not quite like this.

British singer Morrissey is in hot water after selling merchandise at concerts featuring the face of writer James Baldwin, who is currently the subject of critically beloved documentary I Am Not Your Negro.

Featuring Baldwin's face is not the problem. On the shirt, hovering around Baldwin's face like a racist halo, are the lyrics to the Smiths' "Unloveable": "I wear black on the outside 'cause black is how I feel on the inside."

Yikes.

Morrissey is selling racist t-shirts because he is a fucking idiot: https://t.co/4AOFeYjyiE

Morrissey's history of overt racism adds another wrinkle to this T-shirt issue. In the past, Morrissey has called Chinese people a "subspecies" and made xenophobic comments about immigrants coming into Great Britain.

People on Twitter were quick to point out the racism of using Baldwin's image to promote a lyric that has nothing to do with blackness — and doing so to make a profit.

tbh indie kids need to stop putting morissey on such a pedastal (something I've been guilty of) and pretend hes not like extremely racist

I ? Morrissey's music so much but I'm so tired of looking the other way on his racist bullshit. If you disagree with me ???????? I didn't ask you.

Friends: It is with a heavy heart that I un-ironically and non-jokingly say the following: FUCK MORRISSEY. https://t.co/1jRAawTjM1

A whole new generation of people realizing what a racist shithead Morrissey is. It's a beautiful world.

SMH. Morrissey BEEN trash tho... https://t.co/FyFA0bbood

Morrissey is like the uncle at Thanksgiving you think you're agreeing with but then he gets drunk and says something racist.

Wish I never gave Morrissey any of my spending $ growing up. All the cassette tapes, cds, shows + poseur merch all went to forming a racist.

Never understand people who cape for Morrissey. He is galactic overlord levels of dickhead. https://t.co/l3FchOsWuK

Why does morrissey gotta be the way he his??? Like come on just shut the fuck up man and stop with the racist stuff

Morrissey could've picked any other lyric as a fitting tribute but he went for the color of his skin. THat's why it's RACIST. Idiots.

Morrissey really is a stunning, world class racist idiot

The verdict is clear. The shirt is a problem — no matter which way you dress it up.