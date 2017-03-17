Police are scrambling to retrieve a laptop that was stolen from a Secret Service agent in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday morning.

The computer contained information about and the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, authorities told the New York Daily News.

The laptop was reportedly swiped from the agent's vehicle along with other items, including a black bag bearing the Secret Service logo and what the Daily News reports as "coins."

While the less valuable items have since been recovered, police are still on the hunt for the laptop, as well as the agent's access card and additional documents described as "sensitive."

The laptop contained information about Trump's home in Trump Tower. Source: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"The Secret Service is very heavily involved and, citing national security, there's very little we have on our side," one New York Police Department source told the Daily News. "It's a very big deal."

According to the Daily News, the agent's vehicle was parked in her driveway in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood when it was robbed. from the scene captured the suspect leaving

"There's data on there that's highly sensitive," the police source told the Daily News. "They're scrambling like mad."

March 17, 2017, 2:36 p.m.: This story has been updated.