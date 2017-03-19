Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle had one idea on how President Donald Trump should respond to Snoop Dogg and Lil Bow Wow's threats: Have them assassinated by U.S. marshals.

On a recent edition of The Five, Guilfoyle said Trump should "Kill them."

Gutfeld: What should the Secret Service do [about the threats made by Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow]? Guilfoyle: Kill them. Kill them. https://t.co/j7iovt5kNA

"Kill them," Guilfoyle repeated. "I think it would be fantastic if Snoop and wannabe Snoop got a visit from, like, the federal marshals, and let's see how tough and gangster they are then."

That's quite a step further than how Trump himself responded to Dogg's "Lavender" video, which features the rapper assassinating a clown dressed like Trump. In a tweet, the president said the "failing" rapper should get "jail time!"

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!

Bow Wow later got involved by sending out some ill-advised tweets threatening to "pimp" Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

While both men may earn themselves a Secret Service investigation in response, Snoop Dogg's video is covered by free-speech laws and will likely result in no official retribution.

In general, past U.S. presidents have not responded to criticism by ordering federal law enforcement officials to bash down doors and start firing. But this particular president does have a habit of pulling ideas straight from Fox News, so let's hope he wasn't watching this particular edition of The Five.