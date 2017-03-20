Once called "one of the most over-rated actresses" by President Donald Trump, Meryl Streep became an internet sensation over the weekend when a picture of her at the 2015 SAG Awards became the latest meme.

Twitter was overcome with emotion when the meme started to catch on like wildfire. The image was taken during Debbie Reynolds' acceptance speech at the awards show that year. Streep was cheering on the legend, who died in December.

The story behind the picture did not matter much when Twitter users began attaching call-and-response-type captions to the photo.

Some users went with song lyrics.

Alicia Keys: IN NEW YOOOOOORK Me: CONCRETE JUNGLE WET DREAM TOMAAAAATO

Britney: my loneliness is killin me Me: AND I! Britney: I must confess, I still believe Me: STILL BELIEVE!

The Killers: It started out with a kiss, how did it end up like this? Me: IT WAS ONLY A KISS IT WAS ONLY A KISS

Avril Lavigne: Hey! Hey! You! You! Me: I DON'T LIKE YOUR GIRLFRIEND!

Some used iconic TV show theme songs for the meme.

Bill Nye the Science Guy!" The whole classroom: BILL BILL BILL BILL BILL

The TV: She had style! She had flair! She was there! That's how she became Me: The Nannyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Rihanna: you know I got the sauce! me: YOU KNOW I'M SAUCYYYYY!!!!!

And who knew Streep is a big fan of rap?

Kendrick Lamar: "Seems like the whole city goes against me, every time I'm in the street I hear.." Me: "YAWK, YAWK, YAWK, YAWK!!!!

50 Cent: what up blood? what up cuz? what up blood? what up ... Me: GAAAAANGSTAAAAAAA

Nelly: "If u wanna go and get high with me, smoke a L in the back of the benz-E, oh why must I feel this way? Me:"AYYE, MUST BE THE MONEY!

T Pain: "even though I'm not your man, you not my girl, I'm a call you my" Me: "SHAWTYYYY

Queen of acting, singing, stage and now memes. Streep does it all.

