What we've all been waiting for is almost here — season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Last year, we were gifted with both an eighth season of the hit reality-competition show and a second All Stars series. But that's never enough for fans.

Now that you've met all the competing queens and some of the guest judges, here's where and when to watch it.

The Super Trailer is here! Gag on the #DragRace S9 extravaganza & our EXTRA special guest judges! 3/24 8/7c @VH1 https://t.co/qNNQr7Jc1N https://t.co/lZ2VTKm0mp

When and where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race

As we know, the show has moved from Logo to VH1. It's also moved to Friday nights. If you're staying in to watch the big season opener, it's on at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on VH1 on Friday, March 23.

If you're looking to head out to watch the show, here's a list of bars in New York that are hosting viewing parties.

