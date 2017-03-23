It's time to start your engines, Los Angeles.

If you can't make it to New York City for the Friday premiere of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race, but could make it to Los Angeles, don't worry — we've got you covered. LA is also hosting a handful of viewing parties for the big night.

The Super Trailer is here! Gag on the #DragRace S9 extravaganza & our EXTRA special guest judges! 3/24 8/7c @VH1 https://t.co/qNNQr7Jc1N https://t.co/lZ2VTKm0mp

For those in Los Angeles looking to catch the season opener out at a bar with some friends, there are a few places. Bars like Precinct DTLA, Eagle LA and Faultline are all holding viewing parties for the season premiere.

You can catch the season nine premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on VH1 on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern.

