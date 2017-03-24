With viral hashtags like #ThighGap still making the rounds on Twitter years after it began, promoting this idea that thighs that don't touch are better, it feels like we need #BigThighTwitter.

It's the latest hashtag campaign that's here to celebrate the women whose thighs rub against one another when they walk, the women whose thighs touch.

Much like #MermaidThighs, #ThighsForJeaux and #BellyJelly, it's for people to show that the idea of "if you're bigger, you're lesser" is totally bullshit.

Because like, just look:

why ain't nobody tell me it was time for #BigThighTwitter to shine?

Thighs with the rolls and jiggle to match. #BigThighTwitter #BigGirlTwitter

bigthightwitter I got them thunder thighs on deck

Look at how cute everyone is.

Hello ???? #bigthightwitter

Something I can participate in ????#BigThighTwitter

Women of various different body types publicly loving themselves is a beautiful thing.

Oooooo I'm with it ???????? #bigthightwitter

BigThighTwitter might as well participate ??????????

wusgood #BigThighTwitter ????????

Many expressed that the hashtag spurred a new appreciation for their body types, which is especially important in a day and age when an overwhelming majority of models and actresses and celebrities continue to fit into the thinner-thigh ideal.

Thick thighs getting love on this beautiful Thursday ???? #BigThighTwitter

#BigThighTwitter on Thursday also sparked a flurry of #SlimGirlTwitter tweets too, which was just fine with everyone as well.

me scrolling through #bigthightwitter and #SlimGirlTwitter

SlimGirlTwitter #BigThighTwitter WHATEVER YO BODY TYPE IS, JUST KNOW WE ALL OUT HERE POPPIN & CUTE!!!! https://t.co/YbUBGAWWTZ

All in all, Twitter on Thursday was full of women loving their bodies, and we hope it never stops.