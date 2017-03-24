With viral hashtags like #ThighGap still making the rounds on Twitter years after it began, promoting this idea that thighs that don't touch are better, it feels like we need #BigThighTwitter.
It's the latest hashtag campaign that's here to celebrate the women whose thighs rub against one another when they walk, the women whose thighs touch.
Much like #MermaidThighs, #ThighsForJeaux and #BellyJelly, it's for people to show that the idea of "if you're bigger, you're lesser" is totally bullshit.
Because like, just look:
Look at how cute everyone is.
Women of various different body types publicly loving themselves is a beautiful thing.
Many expressed that the hashtag spurred a new appreciation for their body types, which is especially important in a day and age when an overwhelming majority of models and actresses and celebrities continue to fit into the thinner-thigh ideal.
#BigThighTwitter on Thursday also sparked a flurry of #SlimGirlTwitter tweets too, which was just fine with everyone as well.
All in all, Twitter on Thursday was full of women loving their bodies, and we hope it never stops.