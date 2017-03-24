Democratic lawmakers don't like the GOP's proposed American Health Care Act, and they're showing the world why: they're tweeting out the lopsided number of constituent calls to their office against the bill.

More than a dozen lawmakers have tweeted out call data that shows hundreds of constituents calling their office against the bill, while just a few dozen have support.

Members of Congress tweeting out the data include everyone from House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer to Democrats in seats in districts that President Donald Trump carried in November, such as Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in Illinois.

Bustos tweeted that just 24 constituents called her office in support of the bill, while 679 called against it.

"Heartland families rejecting @realDonaldTrump & @HouseGOP's plan #bigly!" Bustos tweeted.

Just tallied #TrumpCare calls from #IL17 679 vote no 24 vote yes Heartland families rejecting @realDonaldTrump & @HouseGOP's plan #bigly!

Polling shows Republicans' proposed health care bill is deeply unpopular, with just 17% of American voters supportive of the law, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released Thursday.

House Democrats are voting against the law in a bloc, while 30 Republican lawmakers have said they too are voting no — enough to kill the bill.

Republicans, however, say they are pushing forward with a vote on Friday, whether or not it has enough support to pass.

Here are the lawmakers tweeting out the call stats:

NY04 has spoken out loud & clear against #AHCA. Calls, letters & emails this month alone: Support AHCA: 55 OPPOSE AHCA: 5,296 (!)

My constituents overwhelmingly want me to oppose #Trumpcare. Calls/emails so far: Support: 73 Oppose: 1,739

My constituents have made their voices heard-loud & clear. A recap of #TrumpCare emails my office has received... Support: 3 Oppose: 3,019

Many calls & emails to my office about #TrumpCare. The numbers: SUPPORT: 29 OPPOSE: 2921 I stand with you against this disastrous bill.

My constituents in OR-4 overwhelmingly oppose the GOP's healthcare plan: Oppose: 2,948 Support: 35 I'll be voting NO on #Trumpcare.

I tallied up calls to my office about #TrumpCare, the Republican ACA repeal plan: 217 support Trumpcare 3298 oppose it That's 93% opposed.

My constituents overwhelmingly want me to oppose #Trumpcare. Calls/emails so far: Support:5 Oppose: 271

The folks I represent are overwhelmingly saying NO to #PayMoreForLess bill. Calls/emails so far from #WA10: 1,970 AGAINST 28 FOR

Message from #FL13 is clear: #RejectRepeal & #ProtectOurCare! Calls/emails since #Trumpcare introduced: 1,444 (96%!) support ACA - 53 oppose

My constituents are calling and emailing, asking me to vote against #Trumpcare. Calls/emails so far: Support: 15 Oppose: 554

Here's the verdict from #CA15 calls/emails on #Trumpcare -- from this week alone: Support: 14 Oppose: 466

Tallied #Trumpcare calls/emails from my constituents: 350 vote no 11 vote yes #Memphis overwhelming opposes this #PayMoreForLess bill.