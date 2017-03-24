Democratic lawmakers don't like the GOP's proposed American Health Care Act, and they're showing the world why: they're tweeting out the lopsided number of constituent calls to their office against the bill.
More than a dozen lawmakers have tweeted out call data that shows hundreds of constituents calling their office against the bill, while just a few dozen have called in support.
Members of Congress tweeting out the data include everyone from House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer to Democrats in seats in districts that President Donald Trump carried in November, such as Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos in Illinois.
Bustos tweeted that just 24 constituents called her office in support of the bill, while 679 called against it.
"Heartland families rejecting @realDonaldTrump & @HouseGOP's plan #bigly!" Bustos tweeted.
Polling shows Republicans' proposed health care bill is deeply unpopular, with just 17% of American voters supportive of the law, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released Thursday.
House Democrats are voting against the law in a bloc, while 30 Republican lawmakers have said they too are voting no — enough to kill the bill.
Republicans, however, say they are pushing forward with a vote on Friday, whether or not it has enough support to pass.
