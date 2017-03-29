Since 2009, Urbanears has been the go-to for affordable, fashion-minded headphones and earbuds, offering various models in 13 colorways at prices as low as $29. Now, the Scandinavian-based collective is releasing their first line of connected speakers.

On March 30, Urbanears will officially unveil two models of connected speakers: the smaller Stammen ($350) and the larger Baggen ($450). Both models are named after areas in Stockholm, where the company is based, an Urbanears spokesperson confirmed via email.

Urbanears

According to the company, Stammen is great for small to mid-sized spaces, like living rooms, bedrooms and studio apartments while the Baggen is perfect for larger spaces like living rooms, patios and open-floorplan homes.

The cloth-covered design, like past products, is simple. The real selling point here: the colors, a relative rarity in the burgeoning connected speaker business. Both speakers come in six colorways: dirty pink, vinyl black, plant green, concrete grey, goldfish orange and indigo blue.

Urbanears

Both models are Wi-Fi compatible and give users the ability to play music from a variety of sources including Spotify Connect, Airplay or Chromecast built-in. Users also have the options to connect via Bluetooth or use the classic aux cord hook-up.

To learn more, check out the below video: