The wait is over: on Wednesday, Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy S8, the next generation of its flagship smartphone. While the South Korean tech company usually unveils the next-gen Galaxy S devices at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, this year's launch saw delays in the aftermath of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Instead, Samsung opted for a separate event at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall in New York City called "Galaxy Unpacked 2017." The event begins at 11:00 a.m. local time — 8:00 a.m. PST — and those looking to tune in remotely can watch the unveiling through a live stream on Samsung's website and YouTube page. The smartphone maker has also released a special Unpacked 2017 app for iOS and Android devices, where consumers can get play-by-play updates.

There's been no shortage of rumors and leaks surrounding the S8 ahead of Wednesday's reveal. Samsung is believed to be launching two handsets — a 5.7-inch S8 and a larger 6.2-inch S8 Plus — and bringing back many of the short-lived features introduced in the Note 7. The company is also expected to be changing up the design of the device.