Now that we've been fully introduced to the contestants on season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race, it's time to become fully obsessed.
In the season premiere, we met the future drag all-stars. Well, we still have to meet one more contestant — the surprise 14th queen. While we wait to see who will be revealed on this week's episode, get to know the current queens a bit better.
From Aja to Valentina, these are the Twitter and Instagram accounts for the contestants competing for the grand prize. Start your engines and get your social media stalking ready.
Aja
Twitter: @ajaqueen
Instagram: @ajathekween
Alexis Michelle
Twitter: @AlexisLives
Instagram: @alexislives
Charlie Hides
Twitter: @charliehidesTV
Instagram: @charliehidesTV
Eureka
Twitter: @eurekaohara
Instagram: @eurekaohara
Farrah Moan
Twitter: @farrahrized
Instagram: @farrahrized
Jaymes Mansfield
Twitter: @JaymesMansfield
Instagram: @jaymesmansfield
Kimora Blac
Twitter: @kimorablac
Instagram: @kimorablac
Nina Bo'nina Brown
Twitter: @atlsexyslim
Instagram: @nina_bonina_brown
Peppermint
Twitter: @Peppermint247
Instagram: @peppermint247
Sasha Velour
Twitter: @sasha_velour
Instagram: @sashavelour
Shea Couleé
Twitter: @SheaCoulee
Instagram: @sheacoulee
Trinity Taylor
Twitter: @trinitythetuck
Instagram: @trinitythetuck
Valentina
Twitter: @allofvalentina
Instagram: @allaboutvalentina
Mic has ongoing RuPaul's Drag Race coverage. Please follow our main Drag Race hub here.