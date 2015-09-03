F-16 fighter jet crashes into Maryland neighborhood, reports say

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in a neighborhood near Joint Base Andrews, an Air Force base in Maryland, according to multiple reports.

The jet's two pilots ejected from the plane before the crash, according to a report from a local Fox affiliate. Another report, from a local NBC affiliate, had one pilot ejecting.

NBC reported that roads were closed around the apparent crash site near Clinton, Maryland. The channel broadcasted images showing a plume of smoke rising above a neighborhood.

ABC News reported that the plane was from the Washington Air National Guard's 113th Fighter Wing.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated