Things you usually see at a prom: Awkward slow dancing, balloons, teens anxiously waiting around and, maybe, some chicken fingers.

Things you don't usually see: Kylie Jenner.

But on Saturday night, that all changed for Rio Americano High School in Sacramento, California, because Jenner — who's 19 years old and didn't even go to her own prom — actually showed up.

Before the event, Jenner posted a photo to Snapchat depicting her and her friend, model Jordyn Woods, in floor-length gowns and corsages.

All hell broke loose when Jenner arrived at the dance — held at Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento — with a camera crew in tow.

Why was she there?

According to the Sacramento Bee, it all started when student Albert Ochoa posted fliers around school looking for a prom date after reportedly being turned down by at least one girl. Per another student at the school, someone io Jenner's staff saw the fliers and reached out to Ochoa and his family.

You can see the two dancing — amid a sea of screams — below.

Since Jenner arrived with a camera crew, we suspect we'll be seeing more of this story in the near future — like on a forthcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, perhaps.



