Where is Coachella? Here is where all the action will go down.

For fans of music, camping, food and plain all-around fun, there is a festival approaching that should satisfy all your cravings: Coachella. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival may just be the go-to event of the spring, and if you have tickets, or are hoping to grab some on the secondary market, you'll need to know where you are heading.

The Coachella festival, which takes place over two weekends — April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 — will call the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, its home. The festival will feature a star-studded lineup that includes several internationally recognized stars — though Beyoncé will be sitting this one out.

For those that will be attending, or livestreaming from home, the impressive lineup will include the likes of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Future. But Coachella is not only for fans of music. The festival will also feature over 100 vendors, preparing all different kinds of food to be enjoyed along with the music. Furthermore, there will be no shortage of art to enjoy while you are there.

If you still need some help planning your trip for Coachella, the festival's website lays things out pretty neatly, ensuring attendees can get down to enjoying their time as quickly as possible.

