If you pre-ordered Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Amazon with the expectation that it'd arrive on release day — as Amazon advertises on its website — you may want to check your email, because Amazon appears to be having serious issues fulfilling these pre-orders on time.

Amazon's struggling to deliver pre-orders of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on time

According to a customer service representative at Amazon — who I contacted when I received a delayed delivery notification on my own order of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — there seems to be some sort of widespread inventory issue at play.

"The order for this item has been delayed for each and every customer on Amazon," Amazon said via its online chat support. "Since the item was not received from the carrier, the order has not been shipped."

Polygon's Ben Kuchera reported that Amazon told him something similar — that every single customer who pre-ordered Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is experiencing delays — but that seems to be an exaggeration. Nevertheless, the problem seems pretty common.

A quick search on Twitter yields lots of customer reports of delayed shipment notifications:

It's happening again: Amazon just delayed my Mario Kart 8 until next Wednesday. @amazon seems to have a chronic Nintendo delivery problem.

Ugh, I pre-ordered Mario Kart 8 from @Amazon with release date delivery and it's not even being delivered today ????

yeah, nah. I'm cancelling that order. @Amazon I highly doubt "release date" delivery means what is says if it hasn't even shipped.

Of course Amazon completely screws up my release-date delivery of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. ????????

Mario Kart 8 deluxe was preordered for release date delivery (today) It just changed to delivery by tomorrow at 8pm. Thanks, amazon, again.

It's unclear why customers weren't made aware of these delays earlier so that they could make plans to secure a copy elsewhere. Mic has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update with any response.

