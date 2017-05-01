How to cop the "Modern Future" backpack Beyoncé wore at the LA Clippers game
By Evan Ross Katz
On Saturday night, a pregnant Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z stepped out to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Utah Jazz. 

And sure, there was free throws and dribbles and scoring and whatnot taking place during Game 7 of the first-round series leading up to the playoffs, but perhaps more importantly: there was Beyoncé, hair voluminous, sunglasses never removed, Gucci on her back and at her feet.

But it wasn't Gucci footwear that caught our attention, but rather her oversized "Modern Future" backpack that sat by her seat throughout the game.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Utah Jazz gameSource: Beyonce-Contour.com
Bey even posed for pics after the game with the backpack front and center.

Beyoncé poses with her Gucci SS17 backpackSource: Beyonce-Contour.com
The Alessandro Michele-designed bag, an embroidered brocade drawstring backpack, is part of Gucci's SS17 collection and retails for $1,790.

Here's a necessary closer inspection:

Gucci's embroidered brocade drawstring backpackSource: Gucci
Gucci's embroidered brocade drawstring backpackSource: Gucci
Gucci's embroidered brocade drawstring backpackSource: Gucci
If you're lucky enough to have the nearly two grand it costs to call this backpack your own, it's currently retailing on their site.

For the rest of us, seeing Beyoncé rock it will have to be enough.

