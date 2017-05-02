Upset that you didn't get all the skins you wanted for the Overwatch Uprising event before its May 1 end date? Good news: Blizzard just rolled out a small update, version 2.12, and announced that it's extending the Uprising event by one day to ensure players have a chance to get all the items they wanted.

Here's what you need to know about the new end time for Overwatch Uprising.

Overwatch 2.12: New Uprising end time

According to a post on the Overwatch Twitter account, Uprising has been extended through May 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Blizzard has not released patch notes for update 2.12, but it sounds like it was somehow involved in reinstating the Uprising event.

The mission ain't over yet! We're re-enabling Overwatch Uprising across all platforms until 5/2 at 5pm PDT: https://t.co/5pfDEuBCha

This move was in response to a number of fan complaints that the event ended a bit earlier than they expected, causing them to get locked out of the event-specific items before they had a chance to unlock them.

Let this be a lesson to you all: Make sure you have all the items you want the day before the event's scheduled end date. Blizzard might not be so willing to reinstate events in the future.

