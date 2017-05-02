Chicago's Jamila Woods pays homage to the beauty of black women in new "Holy" video

Chicago's Jamila Woods pays homage to the beauty of black women in new "Holy" video

By Jamilah King
 | 

Jamila Woods has made a career out of singing songs of affirmation for black women and the people who love them. 

First, there was her track "Blk Grl Solider" from her debut album Heavn. Now she's back with another video, this one for her song "Holy," another track from the album that's a gorgeous ode to the beauty of black women.

Source: JamilaWoodsVEVO/YouTube

The album is available on SoundCloud and will soon its official physical and digital release through Jagjaguwar and Closed Sessions,according to the Fader. The new video is dropping to celebrate that release and was directed by Sam Q. Bailey, who's also behind the Brown Girls series. 

Share:
Jamilah King
By Jamilah King
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Jan. 5, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage