Chicago's Jamila Woods pays homage to the beauty of black women in new "Holy" video

Jamila Woods has made a career out of singing songs of affirmation for black women and the people who love them.

First, there was her track "Blk Grl Solider" from her debut album Heavn. Now she's back with another video, this one for her song "Holy," another track from the album that's a gorgeous ode to the beauty of black women.

The album is available on SoundCloud and will soon its official physical and digital release through Jagjaguwar and Closed Sessions,according to the Fader. The new video is dropping to celebrate that release and was directed by Sam Q. Bailey, who's also behind the Brown Girls series.