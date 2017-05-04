I'm all about the hair. And while I'm also all about the shoes, I'm here for the hair. I could sit here all day and write about Darksiders 3's new protagonist's ferocious aesthetic, but I'd rather crack on about why Fury is stoking hype fires across the internet.

It's been five years since Darksiders 2 was released, and even longer since we've seen a real conclusion to War's storyline in Darksiders. As one of the Four Horsemen, Fury had an appearance in the original game, but it was minuscule. Now that Fury has been tasked to capture the Seven Deadly Sins before they wreak utter havoc on the mortal realm, we're about to see more of her than the legendary ability War managed to snag in Darksiders.

Darksiders 3 : Fury slays with more than just aesthetic

Fury's appeal goes beyond her killer hair color and fierce tribal tattoos.

THQ Nordic, the game's publisher, describes Fury as an "unpredictable and enigmatic hero." She's "a mage who is considered the most powerful of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" and she relies on that magic to do what no other Horsemen could manage to do: restore balance in the mortal world.

Fury has been in the series since the beginning, taking her place next to her brothers. She's singular among her siblings, in that she doesn't represent a biblical Horseman of the Apocalypse. Each of her brothers — War, Strife and Death — aligns with their biblical counterparts. But Fury stands alone.

Her character design in the teaser for Darksiders 3 isn't all that different from her appearance in the Darksiders comic, published by Wildstorm.

Wildstorm/Mic Fury's admonishment for War

Darksiders 3 picks up right where we left off at the end of the first Darksiders game. I can't wait to experience Fury's story in 2018.

Darksiders 3 will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

