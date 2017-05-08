Lena Dunham isn't here to be a weight-loss success story

Let it be known: Lena Dunham won't be taking compliments on her recent weight loss.

The Girls creator and star had a no-nonsense response to Us Weekly's "20 Slimdown Diet Tips" headline, which appeared on the magazine's cover alongside her photo.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Dunham listed 20 real reasons why she'd lost weight — and none of them had to do with squats or juice cleanses. Among them? Anxiety, stress dreams, health complications and "Um, who the fuck cares?"

It's not the first time an outlet has tried to make a story out of Dunham's weight loss.

In March, Entertainment Tonight tweeted that Dunham looked "happy and healthy showing off her slimmed-down frame" at a studio opening, while CNN published a breakout piece on the star's "slimmer look" at the same event.

Meanwhile, critics called Dunham "hypocritical" for losing weight, accusing her of betraying her body positive messages.

But if it seems like a lose-lose situation for Dunham, think again — because Dunham's not playing the media's games.

"I have no tips," Dunham wrote as tip 20 in Monday's Instagram post. "I give no tips. I don't want to be on this cover 'cause it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement. Thanks."