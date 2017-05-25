If you or a friend are on the fence about getting into Overwatch then you're in luck: Overwatch is going to be free on all platforms from May 26 to May 29.

Like every Blizzard update, there is a specific start time depending on what region you're in, so let's break it down.

Overwatch free weekend: When the event will start and end

On May 26, the free weekend will start at 2 p.m. Eastern and will end on May 29 at 2 a.m. Eastern on Monday May 30. So the actual end date is May 29 in a few places.

Blizzard Entertainment Here are some of the start dates by region

For a list of specific times by each time zone, click here to visit the official site. You'll also find details about how to download the game for each console, as well as on your PC.

