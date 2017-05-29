Hogball is the 'Overwatch' arcade mode we all need

There's no new arcade mode for the Overwatch Anniversary event, but players sure have gotten creative with custom matches. A fantastic custom match, featuring four Lúcios and a Reinhardt on one team, with a Roadhog all by himself on the other, is making its rounds on Reddit.

It has been aptly dubbed Hogball.

Roadhog never imagined he could fly as high as Junkrat. And yet, here he is. kindrealcleanerwrasse/Reddit

Reinhardt's shield appears to be the goal and Roadhog is, well, the ball. The Lúcios are all taking advantage of the boosted sound-wave projectiles in order to keep Roadhog airborne.

This would make for a fantastic "summer games"-themed arcade mode. Granted, it doesn't leave much for the Roadhog player to do other than keep themselves healed, but it would be a hilarious game mode with the right players.

