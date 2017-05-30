The fashion in Cannes — from the festival to the amfAR gala — continued to rule over the weekend
Mic/Getty Images

The fashion in Cannes — from the festival to the amfAR gala — continued to rule over the weekend

By Rachel Lubitz
 | 
Sponsored by
Mic's coverage of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival brings you the latest on films that are changing the world. Join the conversation and follow along on Mic's social channels.
Sponsor Link

We've written about the Cannes red carpet twice already, but after seeing some of the looks that came out of that tiny posh French town over the weekend, we decided it was only right to write about it again — mostly because it just ruled. 

Nicole Kidman in navy sparkles. Jessica Chastain in a backless black dress. Tracee Ellis Ross in sparkles and feathers. 

During the film festival's last few days and an amfAR gala, which was held at Cannes and saw the biggest celebrities in the world step out in support of AIDS research, we saw fashion at its greatest. 

Here are the best looks, starting with the last of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet: 

Diane Kruger in Jonathan Simkhai 

Diane Kruger at Cannes 2017
Diane Kruger at Cannes 2017 Thibault Camus/AP

Kruger in Jason Wu 

Diane Kruger at Cannes 2017
Diane Kruger at Cannes 2017 Thibault Camus/AP

Fan Bingbing in Christopher Bu 

Fan Bingbing at Cannes 2017
Fan Bingbing at Cannes 2017 Arthur Mola/AP

Fan Bingbing in Versace

Fan Bingbing at Cannes 2017
Fan Bingbing at Cannes 2017 Valery Hache/Getty Images

Uma Thurman in Versace 

Uma Thurman at Cannes 2017
Uma Thurman at Cannes 2017 Arthur Mola/AP

Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad

Jessica Chastain at Cannes 2017
Jessica Chastain at Cannes 2017 Arthur Mola/AP

Chastain in Chanel

Jessica Chastain at Cannes 2017
Jessica Chastain at Cannes 2017 Loic Venance/Getty Images

Juliette Binoche in Armani 

Juliette Binoche at Cannes 2017
Juliette Binoche at Cannes 2017 Loic Venance/Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Dior 

Rooney Mara at Cannes 2017
Rooney Mara at Cannes 2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Meanwhile, over at the amfAR Gala:

Nicole Kidman in Chanel 

Nicole Kidman at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Nicole Kidman at the amfAR Gala Cannes Arthur Mola/AP

Bella Hadid in Rene Caovilla 

Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala Cannes Arthur Mola/AP

Chastain in Prada

Jessica Chastain at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Jessica Chastain at the amfAR Gala Cannes Arthur Mola/AP

Winnie Harlow in Ashi Studio 

Winnie Harlow at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Winnie Harlow at the amfAR Gala Cannes Arthur Mola/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Jenny Packham 

Tracee Ellis Ross at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Tracee Ellis Ross at the amfAR Gala Cannes Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Roberto Cavalli 

Nicki Minaj at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Nicki Minaj at the amfAR Gala Cannes Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan in Christophe Guillarme

Lindsay Lohan at the amfAR Gala Cannes
Lindsay Lohan at the amfAR Gala Cannes Arthur Mola/AP
Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Desmond Is Amazing at New York Fashion Week

Feb. 26, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage