The fashion in Cannes — from the festival to the amfAR gala — continued to rule over the weekend

We've written about the Cannes red carpet twice already, but after seeing some of the looks that came out of that tiny posh French town over the weekend, we decided it was only right to write about it again — mostly because it just ruled.
Nicole Kidman in navy sparkles. Jessica Chastain in a backless black dress. Tracee Ellis Ross in sparkles and feathers.
During the film festival's last few days and an amfAR gala, which was held at Cannes and saw the biggest celebrities in the world step out in support of AIDS research, we saw fashion at its greatest.
Here are the best looks, starting with the last of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet:
Diane Kruger in Jonathan Simkhai
Kruger in Jason Wu
Fan Bingbing in Christopher Bu
Fan Bingbing in Versace
Uma Thurman in Versace
Jessica Chastain in Zuhair Murad
Chastain in Chanel
Juliette Binoche in Armani
Rooney Mara in Dior
Meanwhile, over at the amfAR Gala: