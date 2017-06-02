At last, something to chew, er, paint on while we wait for an update on the Mean Girls sequel Lindsay Lohan is allegedly trying to make happen.

Storybook Cosmetics is set to launch a Burn Book eye shadow palette, inspired by the hit 2004 film. The cruelty-free, highly pigmented collection will feature 12 colors that the brand describes as “totally fetch."

"We're super excited to announce this collaboration with Mean Girls," Storybook said in a statement to Mic. "It really is a dream come true!"

The timing is ripe. Mean Girls the musical is currently set to debut at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., this fall, with a Broadway bow expected in March 2018.

The Storybook Cosmetics Mean Girls palette will be for sale later this year at storybookcosmetics.com.