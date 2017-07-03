Everyone loves earning new gold and gear — it’s a big incentive for plenty of video games. Diablo 3 season 10 recently ended, and everyone’s wondering when they’ll be able to get back into it and earn new stuff. Luckily, we have the official announcement for what day Diablo 3 season 11 will start, but the exact time depends on your location.

Diablo 3 season 11 start date: When does it begin in your region

Here are the details, according to the official blog post on Blizzard’s website:

North America: Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. CEST

Asia: Thursday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. KST

That means you still have a couple weeks left before the next season kicks off. In the meantime, if you haven’t already, check out the new Necromancer class for another fun addition.

Diablo 3 s eason 11 start date: What to expect

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you can expect to see once Diablo season 11 kicks off, courtesy of Diablo Fans:

Seasonal Conquests:

• Avarice and Avaritia are back again.

• Boss Mode and Worlds Apart return from season 10.

• Speed Demon and Need for Speed are a fun challenge and easy Conquest to check off for your Seasonal Journey.

• Divinty and Lionhearted make a return to encourage you to push beyond that solo Greater Rift 70.

• Masters of the Universe and Masters of Sets will also be returning from season 10.

Haedrig’s Gift:

• Completing chapters two, three, and four of the Season Journey will reward you with three Haedrig’s Gifts.

• Each Gift contains a few pieces from one of your Class Sets.

• Players can only unlock one Class Set in this manner per Season across Hardcore and Non-Hardcore, so choose wisely!

• In addition, the set you receive will depend on the Class of the character you’re playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you’ll need to open all three on the same character.

Just as before, you’ll get a shiny new Class Set courtesy of Haedrig’s Gift for completing certain chapters in the Season Journey. We’ve listed the available Sets below.

Here are the sets granted by Haedrig’s Gift in season 11:

• Barbarian – Wrath of the Wastes

• Crusader – Roland’s Legacy

• Demon Hunter – Unhallowed Essence

• Monk – Raiment of a Thousand Storms

• Necromancer - Bones of Rathma

• Witch Doctor – Helltooth Harness

• Wizard – Tal Rasha’s Elements

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.