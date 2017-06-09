Mass Effect: Andromeda patch 1.08 is finally here, and it's a doozy. It finally allows Scott Ryder to romance Jaal — something that fans had been campaigning for since the game first came out.

Of course, if you're a hardcore Mass Effect fan and already beat the game before this patch was released, the only way you can romance Jaal is by starting a new game. So, naturally, you might just be hoping to see what shacking up with Jaal is like by watching videos on the internet. We get it. It's not creepy.

Lucky for you, we've got all the new romance scenes between Scott and Jaal embedded below so you don't have to feel like you're missing out.

Mass Effect: Andromeda romance: All scenes with Scott and Jaal

The best roundup of every romantic encounter we've found so far comes courtesy of YouTuber DanaDuchy. Be warned: Some of the saucier romance scenes towards the end are NSFW.

