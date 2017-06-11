Ori and the Will of the Wisps was revealed at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference Sunday. This will be a sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest by indie developer Moon Studios.

The sequel looks to have no shortage of gorgeous visuals and atmosphere-enhancing music. You can see the official release trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps below, which showcases a number of areas we can — presumably — expect to explore when the game is released:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an Xbox and Windows 10 exclusive with no set release date.

