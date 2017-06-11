'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' trailer, gameplay and release details revealed at Microsoft E3 2017
By Alex Borkowski
Ori and the Will of the Wisps was revealed at Microsoft's E3 2017 conference Sunday. This will be a sequel to 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest by indie developer Moon Studios.

The sequel looks to have no shortage of gorgeous visuals and atmosphere-enhancing music. You can see the official release trailer for Ori and the Will of the Wisps below, which showcases a number of areas we can — presumably — expect to explore when the game is released:

Source: Xbox/Youtube

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an Xbox and Windows 10 exclusive with no set release date.

