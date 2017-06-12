At the BE3 event at E3 2016, Bethesda announced Elder Scrolls Legends, a digital collectible card game somewhat in the same vein as Hearthstone. Elder Scrolls Legends was released for iOS, Android, PC and Mac on March 7. During BE3 2017, Bethesda sweetened the pot with a new expansion: Heroes of Skyrim.

The expansion seems to add an arena mode called "chaotic arena," a new story based on a series of quests in Skyrim around the "dark brotherhood." The trailer also briefly mentioned upcoming in-game tournaments.

The Elder Scrolls Legends: Heroes of Skyrim launches on June 29, 2017.

More news from Bethesda BE3 2017

