Bethesda still has yet to announce an official release date for Quake Champions, but at E3 2017, it showed off a short clip that unveiled B.J. Blazkowicz — of Wolfenstein fame — as a new playable hero.

Quake Champions, which the company hopes will catch on as an esports success, is in a closed beta period until its official launch. You can sign up on the Quake Champions website for access.

We've missed the days of twitch shooters like Quake 3: Arena and the original Unreal Tournament, and Quake Champions seems poised to tap into that old nostalgia. Bethesda has confirmed it is a freemium title, though, so it remains to be seen just what players have a chance to pay for. If they go the World of Warships model where money just somewhat avoids the experience grinds to get new equipment, it may not be too bad.

