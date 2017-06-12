Assassin's Creed Origins promises to take us back to the beginning of the Assassin's Order. Microsoft first showed Origins at its press conference, but Ubisoft showed new footage at its own E3 event on Monday.

Assassin's Creed Origins launches on Oct. 27. Check out the gameplay demo, which focuses mostly on the game's stunning environments, below.

Ubisoft has been heavily tying Assassin's Creed Origins gameplay trailers and demos to the Xbox One X, Microsoft's new console that was previously codenamed "Scorpio." Therefore, it's not clear exactly how much Origins' look will differ on standard PS4 and Xbox One, which have a bit less power under the hood and can't render games in native 4K resolution.

We'll keep you updated as Ubisoft releases more information about Assassin's Creed Origins.

