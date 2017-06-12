Ubisoft surprised us with plans to release The Crew 2 with an announcement in May. Now the company is offering up more details at E3 2017.

The Crew 2 launches in early 2018. Check out the trailer below.

The trailer, and subsequent presentation, show four distinct sections of gameplay. There is the main street driving, off-roading on two- or four-wheelers, speedboating and flying — each seems to have a unique style, but they all share a common focus on gorgeous environments.

The Crew 2 also got a gameplay walkthrough that shows off some of the acrobatics players will be able to pull off over land, air and sea.

The game will feature a beta period sometime before launch. The details and sign up will be available here, according to the stream.

