Fire Emblem Warriors finally has a release date window for the Nintendo 3DS and Switch. The game is launching in fall 2017. Here's what you need to know.

The trailer features characters from all over the Fire Emblem franchise — including new characters from Fire Emblem Fates and also more staple heroes like Marth.

The game is the first of at least two Fire Emblem titles that will be on the Switch, the second being a more traditional game in the Fire Emblem style.

More news from Nintendo at E3 2017

Check out even more news from Nintendo’s big E3 2017 presentation, including an exciting look at Super Mario Odyssey, new details about the Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC and confirmation that Rocket League is coming to the Switch. Plus the latest on new Metroid and Kirby games on the way.