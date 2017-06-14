Are you jazzed about Call of Duty WWII? Are you skeptical, but ready to be pleasantly surprised? Or are you a hater who nonetheless can't stop absorbing information about it?

Regardless of which camp you fall into, there's good news: There's a whole half hour of Call of Duty WWII coming to you from E3 2017 later today.

Call of Duty WW2 E3 livestream details

Sledgehammer Games will talk about Call of Duty WWII as part of Geoff Keighley's E3 Coliseum event, which runs through the whole show. According to the schedule, the Call of Duty panel runs for half an hour starting at 5 p.m. Eastern. It can be seen on Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch and Mixer.

What will this panel actually entail? Well, here's what the schedule says:

'Call of Duty: WWII' returns to its franchise roots. Join Michael Condrey, Glen Schofield and Greg Reisdorf for an inside look at the game that is taking the series back to boots on the ground. The panel will share behind-the-scenes development of the E3 content as we look at multiplayer and campaign gameplay and perhaps a hint at things to come in the months ahead.

Whether you're into Call of Duty for its cinematic campaign or its hectic multiplayer, it sounds like this stream will have something for you. Expect some new information and gameplay footage of both modes. Zombies could also show up, but the schedule blurb doesn't mention it.

The Call of Duty WWII multiplayer was revealed at Sony's E3 press conference on Monday, but no real information was given during the show. This blog post on Activision's website divulged some details about the game's customization Perhaps this stream will show the headquarters social space or the narrative-focused war mode.

