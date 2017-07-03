Comparing new games to Dark Souls has become so passé that there’s an entire Twitter account dedicated to shaming those who do so — but in the case of Code Vein, those comparisons are pretty unavoidable. It’s anime Dark Souls. That’s just a fact, folks.

In a new trailer that Bandai Namco released at Anime Expo, we finally got an extended look at Code Vein’s combat. As you might expect from those Dark Souls comparisons, it looks slow-paced, methodical, and requires a good deal of patience and precision, lest you get chopped to bits by that weird, droopy, anteater giant-man thing.

Code Vein will be out some time in 2018 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The new trailer is embedded below.

Code Vein gameplay trailer

