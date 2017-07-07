Modern Call of Duty games are three-pronged affairs. We’ve already seen Call of Duty WWII’s campaign and competitive multiplayer modes, but what about the co-op zombies mode? Well, turns out that we’ll see it — and possibly some gameplay — very soon.

Call of Duty WWII zombies mode will be revealed at Comic-Con

We’ll see the World War II version of zombies on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con. Here’s to hoping we get a zombified Josh Duhamel.

