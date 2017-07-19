‘Hot Mic’ podcast: GOP health care fails, no third trial for Ray Tensing, Republican budget proposal

Listen and subscribe to the Hot Mic podcast from your mobile device:

Here are the important stories to know for Wednesday, July 19:

1. The proposed health care bill by Senate Republicans is dead, and so is McConnell’s plan to repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

2. A former police officer who’s been tried twice for killing an unarmed black man won’t be tried again.

3. House Republicans revealed a budget plan that drastically cuts funding for aid programs and increases spending on defense.

