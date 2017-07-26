We all want to make more money in Grand Theft Auto Online, or GTA Online for short. You’ve got to really work to stack cash these days, though, as so many glitches and other exploits people previously used to rack up money have been patched — or they simply don’t work anymore.

But what about less sneaky methods to grab handfuls of money, like giving money to other players? How do you officially do that? The short answer is, you don’t. Not anymore.

GTA Online : How to share money with others

Officially, Rockstar Games has done away with the process you need to go through to give money to others. The system was being abused by all the wrong people, so officially you’re not allowed to just give your friends some of the cash you’re carting around.

While there are other methods you can use to spread the wealth, you may very well be marked as a cheater if you choose to use them. So, it’s a good idea to exercise caution and refrain from these shadier methods to get quick money. You can find them online, but a lot of them rely on gaming the system and doing things that throw the rest of the game out of balance, such as starting races with friends and betting on them.

You don’t want to be labeled a cheater, so you might want to stick to earning money the right way in-game, even if it’s frustrating to be unable to share the wealth. There’s still plenty more cash to earn if you go about it the “legal” way — or what’s legal in the world of GTA, at least.

