‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Priebus resigns, GOP health care fails, new sanctions anger Russia

Here are the important stories to know for Monday, July 31:

1. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus resigns.

2. After their repeal efforts fail, Senator Susan Collins says Republicans should focus on fixing Obamacare.

3. In response to new sanctions, Vladimir Putin says he’ll expel 755 U.S. diplomats from Russia.

