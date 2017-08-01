‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Scaramucci resigns, women still underrepresented in Hollywood, iPhone 8 rumor

‘Hot Mic’ podcast: Scaramucci resigns, women still underrepresented in Hollywood, iPhone 8 rumor
Here are the important stories to know for Tuesday, August 1:

1. Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the communications director for the White House.

2. A new report finds that women are still underrepresented in the biggest Hollywood films, especially if they’re over the age of 45.

3. A new rumor suggests that you might be able to unlock the iPhone 8 with your face.

