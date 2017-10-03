‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror: Blizzard teases new skins for McCree and Reaper

Halloween Terror is back, baby.

In a short, 7-second clip posted to Twitter, the Overwatch team confirmed last year’s Halloween Terror seasonal event will be returning Oct. 10 and will end Nov. 2.

The clip does not reveal any information about whether the special mode Junkenstein’s Revenge will be undergoing any changes for 2017, but if the 2017 Summer Games event is any indication, Blizzard is likely to tweak it a bit.

Notably, the video teases two new special skins for McCree and Reaper. Other characters will be receiving special skins as well, but Blizzard is keeping them under wraps until the event’s start date draws nearer.

Just like with the return of the Summer Games event, it’s likely you’ll be able to unlock last year’s Halloween Terror skins once the event kicks off.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.