Mic Masthead

Publisher

Cory Haik

Executive News Director

Kerry Lauerman

Editor-At-Large & Co-Founder

Jake Horowitz

Managing Editor

Stephanie Clary

Vice President, Audience & Analytics

Rameez Tase

Executive Producer, Projects

Sarah Singer

Director of Talent & Casting

Marc Paskin

Senior Editors

Kevin Dolak (Features), Erin Evans (The Movement), Cooper Fleishman (News Video), Susie Poppick (Payoff), Evan Ross Katz (Strut) Rebecca Winn (News), Stephanie Wu (Out of Office)

Producers

Autumn Boatner (Visual), Laura Brickman (News), Kendall Ciesemier (Opinion), Jess Jimenez (News), Sam Koukoulas, (Lifestyle), Leah Mark (News), Ben Moe (Correspondent), Shivan Sarna (News), Chantel Simpson (Projects)

Editors

Jack Buehrer (Navigating Trump’s America), Kate Bratskeir (Out of Office), Anita Hamilton (Payoff), Alexis Kleinman (The Future is Now), Kyle McGovern (Hype)

Shooter Editors

George Steptoe (Correspondent), Tarek Turkey (Projects)

Video Editors

Angel Alcantara (News), Marlon Brown (Motion Graphics), Scott Fersht (Production), Alden Peters (Lifestyle), Pedro Rodriguez (Lifestyle) Bruno Silva (Lifestyle), Abu Zafar (Studio)

Senior Writers

Aaron Morrison (The Movement), Zak Cheney-Rice (The Movement), Anthony Smith (News) Emily Singer (Navigating Trump’s America), Jack Smith IV (Correspondent)

Reporters

James Dennin (The Payoff), Will Drabold (Navigating Trump’s America), Xavier Harding (The Future is Now) , Andrew Joyce (Navigating Trump’s America), Rachel Lubitz (Strut) Eric Lutz (News), Tim Mulkerin (The Future is Now), Alex Orlov (Out of Office), Brianna Provenzano (News), Kelsey Sutton (News), Anna Swartz (News)

Contributors

Chauncey Alcorn (News), Alison Durkee (News), Kelly Kasulis (The Future is Now), Stacey Leasca (News), Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Slay) Gina Ragusa (Payoff)

Design

Luis Domingo, Joemir Salcedo, Tri Vo

Copy Chief

Kaitlyn Jakola

Copy Editors

Esther Gim, Ali Killian, Ingrid Ostby, Kelli Bamforth, Colleen Barrett, Laura Bertocci, Zach Howe, Sonia Khaleel, Gabby Lee, Lauren Lowe, Maddie Taterka

Audience Development

Ernesto Arrocha, Ana Benedetti, Serena Daniari, Kengo Tsutsumi

Communications

Rebecca Bernhard

VANTAGE

Executive Producer

Lindsey Ferrier

Senior Editorial Directors

Ryan Tristan Jin

Creative Directors

James Shelton, Noah Shulman

Directors

Zach Goldstein (video), Ramona Luo (program), Nina Van Brunt (program)

Producers

Whitney Buxton, Marianne Espinosa, Kohar Minassian, Bethany O’Grady

Video Editors

Amy Adair, Naveen Chaubal, Josh Rubenstein, Laura Yan

Editor

Tiffany Tso

LEADERSHIP

Chris Altchek – CEO & co-founder

Jonathan Carson – President

Stephanie Clary – Managing Editor

Caitlyn Carpanzano Durcan – Head of Communications

Sharmi Gandhi – EVP, Strategy & Development

Cory Haik – Publisher

Jake Horowitz – Editor-at-large & Co-founder

Sarah Iooss – EVP, Revenue

Kerry Lauerman – Executive News Director

Marcus Moretti – Senior Director, Product

Rameez Tase – Vice President, Audience & Analytics