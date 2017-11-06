GOP tax plan would cut taxes for multimillionaires but raise them for those earning $55,000

The recently released tax plan from House Republicans incurred a significant blow Monday when the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center released a report saying middle-class families would eventually see tax increases under the proposal.

By 2027, taxpayers earning about $55,000 or less would see their taxes increase by an average of $10 to $20 a year. At the same time, the top 0.1% — or taxpayers earning more than $5 million — would see massive tax cuts of more than $278,000.

The report could throw a wrench into the party’s push for tax reform, as House Republicans have said helping cut taxes for the middle class is a major goal of their legislation.

“Clearly this is helping real people. It’s helping teachers, it’s helping students, it’s helping struggling families that are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Rep. Erik Paulsen (R-Minn.) said at a hearing on the tax plan Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The TPC analysis, however, showed the richest taxpayers stand to reap the most benefits if the plan is passed.

In 2018, taxpayers paying less than $48,600 a year would see an average tax cut of $420 a year. The top 0.1% — or those earning more than $3.4 million a year — would see an average tax cut of $357,270.

House Republicans began the process of amending the legislation Monday, while Senate Republicans are planning to release their own plan in the next few days.

However, any changes to the bill may increase its price tag, which could make the legislation subject to a Senate filibuster. And since Democrats have been united in their opposition to a bill that raises taxes on the middle class while cutting them for the richest Americans, a filibuster would likely sink the legislation.