The artist Sia is known in the music industry for her wild, face-shielding wigs, powerhouse vocals and her ceaseless quest to stay as private as possible. But due to an invasive photographer, Sia’s privacy has been violated.

On Tuesday, Sia revealed that a photographer is trying to sell nude pictures of Sia, that were taken without her permission, online. But rather than ignore the situation, Sia has struck back, and kept the narrative in her control by releasing one of the images herself on Twitter.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” Sia wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

In response to Sia’s tweets, her fans (and pop star fans, like Marina from Marina and the Diamonds) have been extremely supportive of her reclaiming a bit of the power in this extremely terrible situation.

Good luck selling any of those photos now, paparazzo.